Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Intel Stock Down 1.3 %

INTC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

