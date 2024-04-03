Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Intel Stock Down 6.4 %

Intel stock traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,044,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,457,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 96,617,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,855,099,000 after purchasing an additional 318,495 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,780,706,000 after purchasing an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

