Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $20,793,835. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. 1,162,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,793. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.