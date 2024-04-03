Interfor (TSE:IFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised Interfor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.80.

IFP traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$19.98. 124,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$16.78 and a 52-week high of C$26.31.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

