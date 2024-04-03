International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 372,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.6% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 48.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM opened at $188.88 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.51. The company has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.