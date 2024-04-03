International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the February 29th total of 730,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Money Express

In related news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Money Express

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 138,002 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 370,191 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Money Express from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IMXI

International Money Express Stock Down 0.5 %

International Money Express stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $757.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 42.30%. The business had revenue of $171.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Money Express will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.