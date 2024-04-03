International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42. The company has a market cap of $138.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 1.14. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at International Tower Hill Mines

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. purchased 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.