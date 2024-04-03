Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,311. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
