Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of VBF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.60. 4,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,311. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

About Invesco Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

