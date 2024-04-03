Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 113,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

