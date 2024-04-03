Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 338,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 310,390 shares.The stock last traded at $32.66 and had previously closed at $32.05.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. The company has a market cap of $677.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco China Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 111,287 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 73,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.