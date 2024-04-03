Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VLT opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

