Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $443.15. 9,140,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,266,523. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.73 and a 200-day moving average of $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.