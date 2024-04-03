Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 622,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 671,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,813,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,126 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

