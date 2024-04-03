Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:VVR opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
