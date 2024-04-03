Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,582 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,406% compared to the average daily volume of 368 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stacy Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $13.62. 1,664,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.43. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.