Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,771,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,226. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The business’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

