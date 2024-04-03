IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $23.08 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $979.92 million and $23.08 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002880 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

