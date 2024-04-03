Iowa State Bank Purchases 330 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

