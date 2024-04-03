IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 29th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

IQVIA stock opened at $245.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.60 and a 200-day moving average of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,078,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,877,071,000 after buying an additional 704,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.