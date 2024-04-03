Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 23,709 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,709 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 11.2% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $20,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 8,540,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,322 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,939,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,666,000 after acquiring an additional 751,157 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

