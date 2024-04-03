Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 5,825 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,332,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,463,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $129.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

