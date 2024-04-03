iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,118,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,510,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

