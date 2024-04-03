iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $133.92. The stock had a trading volume of 413,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,308. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

