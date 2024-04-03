iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 62,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 116,896 shares.The stock last traded at $73.44 and had previously closed at $73.46.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
