iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,268 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after acquiring an additional 280,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,590. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

