iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 15.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $139,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,923. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

