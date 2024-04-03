iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 4.6% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 217,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,346. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

