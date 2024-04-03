iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 5.6% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

