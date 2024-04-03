iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Decreased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after purchasing an additional 364,461 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

