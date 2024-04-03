iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) is Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $17,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.