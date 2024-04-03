iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,357 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000.

GNMA stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

