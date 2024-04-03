iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GVI opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.