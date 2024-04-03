iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
GVI opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
