iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of IDV stock opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

