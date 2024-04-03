iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $74.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

