iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 23,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,009,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,568,000 after buying an additional 2,000,509 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,110,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,305 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,030,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 758,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MCHI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.41. 1,970,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,422. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.