iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,018 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

