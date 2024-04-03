iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.