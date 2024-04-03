iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

