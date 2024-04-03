iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $394,425,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

