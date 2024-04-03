iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.68. 225,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

