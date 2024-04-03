iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,562. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

