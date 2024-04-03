iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.33

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.33 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 9820476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $13,481,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

