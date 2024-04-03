iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 26,873,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,216,621. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

