iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Trimmed by Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.

Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,157,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

