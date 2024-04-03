iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Trimmed by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 11.1% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $78,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.49. 134,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,572. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average of $168.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

