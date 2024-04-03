iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.63

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.52, with a volume of 37888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

