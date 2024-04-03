Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives C$15.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.87. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 2.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). Analysts predict that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.5392413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Stephen Ralph Amos sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total value of C$32,941.92. Also, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total value of C$77,350.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,784 shares of company stock worth $157,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

