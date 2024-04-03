Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0035 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $137,675.13 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014709 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00023050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001644 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013178 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,985.87 or 0.99993880 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00135459 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0035401 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,942.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

