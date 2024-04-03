John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE HPF opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

