Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $246.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.40.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $189.14 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average is $165.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.