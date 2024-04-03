Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Trading 11.3% Higher

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.56. 89,029 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 107,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Journey Energy Trading Up 9.7 %

About Journey Energy

The stock has a market cap of C$215.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.10.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

